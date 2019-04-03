Plans to countermand by-poll in two assembly constituency in Vellore: DMK

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK president, M K Stalin Wednesday said that reports reaching him suggested a conspiracy to countermand bypolls for two assembly seats in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, where IT raids were conducted and cautioned Election Commission against ‘dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.’

The raids in the house of party treasurer Duraimurugan, in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, was part of a plan to prevent the candidate from campaigning, during which nothing was recovered, Stalin told a massive gathering in Perumanallur, some 60 kms from here in Tirupur district seeking vote for CPI Candidate, K Subbarayan.

He has doubts whether those who conducted the raids themselves brought and kept huge sum and announced that they recovered crores of rupees from two premises, including a cement godown, Stalin said.

Reports reaching him for the past two days suggested that plans were afoot to countermand the bypolls to Ambur and Gudiyattam so that the ruling AIADMK can continue to govern, he alleged.

Asking why the election commission has not declared polls in the three assembly constituencies and also now vacant Sulur constituency, he said it was in the fear of the anticipated victory to DMK in all the 18 constituencies going to the poll, thus raising its tally to 115, along with Congress, paving the way for the fall of AIADMK government.

“I think election commission is ‘dancing to the tunes’ of Modi, If it were true,then it has to face consequences in the future. I am not not threatening, but asking in a democratic way,” Stalin said.

Coming down heavily on Modi, Stalin said that due to the wrong economic policies, like GST and Demonetisation, the industries in Tirupur were facing lot of problem and crores of people rendered jobless.

Instead of highlighting their achievements for the last five and eight years BJP and AIADMK respectively were trying to blame the opposition, by asking what they had done when they were in power for the benefit of people, he said.

DMK, which has released its manifesto on March 20, is holing out another promise of waiving loans of agriculture workers, who have taken gold loans pledging up to five sovereigns of ornaments, Stalin said.