Platform for Food-Safety, Fair-Trade for Agriculture and Food Businesses created

Coimbatore, Jul 19 : The city-based SourceTrace in association

with AgNext has created a platform for food safety and fair trade for

agriculture and food business, considering the global concern over food

safety amidst lock down and growing pandemic.

By combining their solutions and signing an MoU, AgNext and SourceTrace

have created a technology platform, TraceNext, that for the first time

in history,

can provide complete value chain traceability with an assurance of quality from

the Farm Gates to the consumer.

The benefits of TraceNext, brings immense value to multiple commodity value

chains, ensuring various aspects like trace food origin and chain of

custody, monitor

ethical and sustainable practices used in growing the food, complete

value chain traceability – from farm to consumer, legal and compliance

norms Instant quality

testing on trade and safety parameters, instant trade decisions

without any delays

and dependencies.

TraceNext provide a seamless solution catered to agriculture and food

businesses that they always desired but never had as a single platform, ensuring

complete control over quality and guarantee safe food to their consumers.

“In the coming years, traceability is going to be the most

critical technology to

ensure food safety. TraceNext is the only solution that can provide

food businesses, regulatory bodies and consumers all the information

they need to ensure food safety.

It will also change how food businesses and consumers interact and

what information

is exchanged. We are looking at a complete transformation of the food

ecosystem,”

SourceTrade CEO Venkat Maroju said in a release Sunday.

“Leveraging the best of technologies and principles of agriculture

practices, we

are joining hands to solve the greatest needs of the times, solving

issues for farmers, agribusinesses and consumers alike. TraceNext

fills the exact gap that is needed for providing a one-stop seamless

solution for food origin and quality for effective trade, procurement,

production and consumption of food. The potential to transform value

chains is limitless,” AgNext CEO Taranjeet Bhamra added.

As billions worth of food moves through global food value

chains, assessments

and traceability of the food remain subjective or non-existent leading

to losses in procurement, trade, storage, production and consumption.

digitization of such

value chains towards making food safe, trackable and of desired

consumer quality,

needs to be accelerated and implemented at a much faster pace than

ever, they said.

SourceTrace, working across 28 countries, is a globally leading

name in traceability

and has already implemented solutions across diverse sectors such as

fruits and vegetables, organic cotton, vanilla, aquaculture, flavors

and fragrances, spices,

honey and more.

AgNext solves the problem of quality, bringing the best of the

technology world

for agribusinesses. using state of art technologies in computer

vision, spectroscopy

and IoT, AgNext has created the singular platform QUALIX, through which trade

quality and safety parameters for multiple commodities could be assessed in a

minute and has partnered with key nodal institutions in multiple commodities and

has also been working with leading corporates in each of the segments.