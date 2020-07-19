Platform for Food-Safety, Fair-Trade for Agriculture and Food Businesses created

July 19, 2020
Coimbatore, Jul 19 : The city-based SourceTrace in association
with AgNext has created a platform for food safety and fair trade for
agriculture and food business, considering the global concern over food
safety amidst lock down and growing pandemic.
By combining their solutions and signing an MoU, AgNext and SourceTrace
have created a technology platform, TraceNext, that for the first time
in history,
can provide complete value chain traceability with an assurance of quality from
the Farm Gates to the consumer.
The benefits of TraceNext, brings immense value to multiple commodity value
chains, ensuring various aspects like trace food origin and chain of
custody, monitor
ethical and sustainable practices used in growing the food, complete
value chain traceability – from farm to consumer, legal and compliance
norms Instant quality
testing on trade and safety parameters, instant trade decisions
without any delays
and dependencies.
TraceNext provide a seamless solution catered to agriculture and food
businesses that they always desired but never had as a single platform, ensuring
complete control over quality and guarantee safe food to their consumers.
“In the coming years, traceability is going to be the most
critical technology to
ensure food safety. TraceNext is the only solution that can provide
food businesses, regulatory bodies and consumers all the information
they need to ensure food safety.
It will also change how food businesses and consumers interact and
what information
is exchanged. We are looking at a complete transformation of the food
ecosystem,”
SourceTrade CEO Venkat Maroju said in a release Sunday.
“Leveraging the best of technologies and principles of agriculture
practices, we
are joining hands to solve the greatest needs of the times, solving
issues for farmers, agribusinesses and consumers alike. TraceNext
fills the exact gap that is needed for providing a one-stop seamless
solution for food origin and quality for effective trade, procurement,
production and consumption of food. The potential to transform value
chains is limitless,” AgNext CEO Taranjeet Bhamra added.
As billions worth of food moves through global food value
chains, assessments
and traceability of the food remain subjective or non-existent leading
to losses in procurement, trade, storage, production and consumption.
digitization of such
value chains towards making food safe, trackable and of desired
consumer quality,
needs to be accelerated and implemented at a much faster pace than
ever, they said.
SourceTrace, working across 28 countries, is a globally leading
name in traceability
and has already implemented solutions across diverse sectors such as
fruits and vegetables, organic cotton, vanilla, aquaculture, flavors
and fragrances, spices,
honey and more.
AgNext solves the problem of quality, bringing the best of the
technology world
for agribusinesses. using state of art technologies in computer
vision, spectroscopy
and IoT, AgNext has created the singular platform QUALIX, through which trade
quality and safety parameters for multiple commodities could be assessed in a
minute and has partnered with key nodal institutions in multiple commodities and
has also been working with leading corporates in each of the segments.