Platform to provide professional treatment to the needy poor patients

Coimbatore : Two leading cancer cure hospitals in the city have come out with novel projects along with Rotary Clubs to help poor and needy patient who can be cured freely, with the help of general public.

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research has created a novel platform (website) “helpcancers” for this purpose, its director, Dr P Guhan told reporters here Tuesday.

In this platform the patient identification will be masked and a plea will be made from their side to the people who wish to contribute for the treatment can actually do through this platform, he said.

There are several options to show one’s kindness and love by contributing as much as one can for example if one wish to celebrate the birthday / anniversary of loved ones or remembrance of elders they can choose to sponsor a patients treatment entirely or they have options to just sponsor for a cycle of chemotherapy it according to their wish / affordability, Guhan said.

Stating that the project was part of World Cancer Day being observed on February four, Guhan said that the Institute also came out with a month long free prostrate screening program for all the men who walk into the institute.

Similarly Gem Hospital also launched a similar project which 100 poor patients suffering from gastrointestinal cancer will be treated free of cost, the hospital chairman, Dr C Palanivelu said.

The patients, even from neighbouring States in South India, can walk in and avail treatment, he said.

International partners for this initiative are Rotary Clubs of Lake Norman Huntersville and of Palms Springs, USA, Palanivelu added.