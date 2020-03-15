  • Download mobile app
15 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Police should deal with ‘terrorists’ with iron hand: BJP

Covai Post Network

March 15, 2020

Coimbatore : Police should deal with iron hand those ‘terrorists attacking the workers of various Hindu outfits in and around the city, the newly elected BJP Tamil Nadu President, L Murugan said Sunday.

Though police has arrested those involved in the attack on Hindu Munnani leader Anand, it was yet to bring to book those who had assaulted RSS worker Suryaprakash, Murugan told reporters here.

” Without any compromise or fear, police should deal with iron hand against those ‘terrorists’ attacking Hindu outfit leaders, to maintain peace in the city”, he said.

Stating that BJP men had already represented the State Assembly, Murugan said that there will be more MLAs in the next elections.

Without any bias on religion and caste, BJP will take all along with it and its ideology to every section of the society, he said adding that he will follow the path shown by senior BJP leaders. who had held the post of ministers and MPs. 

