14 Apr 2020, Edition - 1736, Tuesday
Police stop vehicle users for half an hour at signal for violating lockdown in Coimbatore 

Covai Post Network

April 14, 2020

Coimbatore : To discourage the people from coming on the streets unnecessarily during the lock down period, police continued its novel
‘punishment’ for the third day by stopping them at the signal for half an hour.

Despite requests, the people used to come out on streets without proper reasons, which lead to risk of spreading the coronavirus and to prevent this
police started this exercise two days ago, stopping them at the signal and giving advise for half an hour about the disease.

Police today stopped vehicles at Ukkadam area for half an hour and educated the need to stay at home during this critical period.

