Pollachi teacher missing after writing ‘dying declaration’

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for 48-year old female teacher, who was missing from her house from the early hours of Monday, after writing a suicide note, in Pollachi in the district.

According to police, Sumathi was working in a Government school in Jameen Uthukuli near Pollachi and reportedly taken Rs.30 lakh as loan from different sources for her son’s marriage.

Sumathi was said to be upset over the loan and the harassment meted out by those lent the money and left home around 3 AM Monday.

Though her husband searched for Sumati for long, could not find her but found a letter written by Sumathi, addressed to the Inspector, Pollachi Police station.

In the letter, Sumathi has said that it was her ‘dying declaration,’. Due to family situations she had taken loan from different persons and was unable to bear the harassment and not willing to live any longer she was committing suicide.

She also requested police to save her son from the lenders, Sumati said.

Police are investigating and searching for the teacher.