Power cuts in Somayampalayam

Coimbatore : Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Somayampalayam substation on March 5 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Yamuna Nagar , Kalappanaickenpalayam , GCT Nagar, KTN Palayam, Marutham Nagar, Navavoor Pirivu, Bharathiyar University , Somayampalayam , Vasantham Nagar , IOB Colony, Maruthamalai, Agarwal Road, Kanuvai, KNG Pudur and Thadagam Road will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the work on time so as not to cause discomfort to the public.