22 Jan 2019, Edition - 1288, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Power outage at SN Palayam, Madhampatty, Devarayapuram , Thondamuthur on Thursday

Covai Post Network

January 22, 2019

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under SN Palayam, Madhampatty, Devarayapuram , Thondamuthur substation on January 24 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Seeranaickenpalayam , PN Pudur , Vadavalli ,Vedapatty,Veerakeralam ,Telungupalayam, Velandipalayam ,Saibaba Colony, Sundapalayam (partly) ,Selvapuram, will be affected in Seeranaickenpalayam substation.

Madhampatty ,Alandurai ,Kuppanur ,.Karadimadai ,Poondi ,Semmedu , Theethipalayam , Perur , Goundanur, Perur chettipalayam ,Kalampalayam will be affected in Madhampatty substation.

Devarayapuram ,Puthur ,Thennamanallur ,Boluvampatty , Viraliyur ,Narasipuram ,JN Palayam, Kaliannanpudur, Kondayampalayam,Thendral Nagar will be affected in Devarayapuram substation.

Thondamuthur, Kembanur, Muthipalayam, Kalikkanaickenpalayam, Poochiyur, Puthupalayam, Dheenampalayam, Uliyampalayam, Dhaliyur , Kulathupalayam,West Chithirai Chavadywill have power suspension.

According to a Tangedco statement, power supply suspension is for routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been asked complete work in the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to people.

