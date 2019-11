Power outage in Periyanaickenpalayam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Power supply will be suspended in areas under Periyanaickenpalayam substation on November 12 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Koodalur Kavundampalayam, Jothipuram, Achchaga Kudiyiruppu, No 4. Veerapandi, Idikarai, Sengalipuram, Poochiyur, Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Mangarai, Anaikkatti, Pannimadai and Narasimhanaickenpalayam will be affected.

A TANGEDCO statement said the power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.