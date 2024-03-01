Premier Mills Group Inaugurates New School Building at Gandhi Centenary Memorial School

Covai Post Network





Inaugurated by Coimbatore Range DIG Mr. Saravana Sundar

Be Cautious about sharing personal information on social media – DIG

Coimbatore, March 1, 2024 – In a significant step towards promoting quality education and empowering future generations, Premier Mills Group of Companies has inaugurated a new school building at Gandhi Centenary Memorial School in Varadarajapuram, Coimbatore. The building was inaugurated by Coimbatore Range DIG Mr. Saravana Sundar, in the presence of esteemed guests and representatives from the education and business sectors.

Mr. Sundar expressed his gratitude to Premier Mills Group for their contribution towards enhancing the educational infrastructure in Coimbatore. He emphasized the importance of responsible use of technology among students, urging them to refrain from excessive cellphone usage and to be cautious about sharing personal information on social media. Additionally, he stressed the need for collective efforts in raising awareness against drug addiction among students.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Kavitha Chandran, Director of Premier Mills Group, reiterated the company’s commitment to promoting progress through quality education. She highlighted the building’s design, meticulously crafted with the guidance of educational experts, aiming to foster an environment conducive to holistic growth and academic excellence.

The construction of this school building, funded by Premier Mills Group, aligns with the vision of enhancing educational standards and empowering future generations. As part of the “Namma Palli Namma Ooru Palli” initiative, the collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Government reflects a collective effort towards advancing the education sector.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of guests including Premier Mills Group of companies Chairman, Mr. Jagadish Chandran, Ms. Sabitha Chandran, Dr. K V Srinivasan , Ms. Shanthi Srinivasan, Ms. Kavitha Chandran, Mr. Aditya Srinivasan, Senior management staff of Premier Mills Group of companies, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi guests Mr. M. Sivakumar, Headmaster of Gandhi Memorial Centenary Middle School and senior management staffs. Community leaders, educationists, teachers, and students also attended, marking the beginning of a new era of educational excellence and progress.

Premier Mills Group’s commitment to educational initiatives reaffirms its dedication to creating a brighter and prosperous future for generations to come, as echoed in the words spoken at the inauguration ceremony.