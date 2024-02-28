Premier Mills Group of Companies Celebrates Inauguration of School Building -Gandhi Memorial School, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – Premier Mills Group of companies, a leading figure in the textile industry renowned for its unwavering commitment to community development, is excited to announce the inauguration of a school building in collaboration with Gandhi Centenary Memorial Middle School in Varadharajapuram, Coimbatore. This represents a significant step forward in Premier Mills Group company’s mission to promote access to quality education and empower future generations.

The inauguration ceremony, held amidst great anticipation and excitement, commemorates the culmination of months of meticulous planning and dedication. Distinguished Chief guest Mr. A Saravana Sundar, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, Premier Mills Group of companies Chairman, Mr. Jagadish Chandran, Ms. Sabitha Chandran, Dr. K V Srinivasan , Ms. Shanthi Srinivasan, Ms. Kavitha Chandran, Mr. Aditya Srinivasan, Senior management staff of Premier Mills Group of companies, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi guests, community leaders, educators, teachers and students will gather to witness the unveiling of the impressive new school building, which stands as a testament to Premier Mills Group of companies’ steadfast commitment to educational excellence and social responsibility.

The newly inaugurated school building, a shining beacon of progress and innovation, embodies Premier Mills Group of companies’ vision of creating conducive learning environments that inspire curiosity, creativity, and academic achievement. The building is designed to facilitate holistic development and provide students with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. Every aspect of the building has been meticulously crafted with the help of a school consultant to foster a culture of exploration, discovery, and intellectual growth.

“Education is the greatest weapon for world change” said by Mr. Nelson Mandela, the Premier Mills Group of Companies’ decision to fund the construction of this innovative school building with Rs.4 crore underlines its deep belief in the transformative power of education to drive social change and empower communities. By investing in the future of young minds, Premier Mills Group of Companies is not only laying the foundation for academic success but also creating pathways for socio-economic advancement and sustainable development.

“Namma School Namma Ooru Palli” is a Tamil Nadu government scheme aimed at bringing about many changes in the education. We have completed the construction of this world class school building in collaboration with this government aided School.

As the school embarks on a new chapter of growth and excellence, Premier Mills Group of Companies reaffirms its unwavering support for educational initiatives that foster positive change and make a lasting impact on society. Together with Gandhi Centenary Memorial Middle School in Varadharajapuram, Coimbatore, Premier Mills Group of Companies looks forward to nurturing the talents and aspirations of future generations, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

Press Meet Addressed by Kavitha Chandran, Mr. Suresh Kumar N – General Manager HR and Mr. Sivakumar M – School Head Master.

Premier Mills Group of Companies: Premier Fine Linens Private Limited, Premier Evolvics Private Limited, Premier Mills Private Limited and Sree Narasimha Textiles Private Limited.