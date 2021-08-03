President gets a warm welcome in Ooty

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: The President of India Mr.Ram Nath Kovind flew into Ooty from Coimbatore by an IAF helicopter today.

At the helipad in Theetukal ,on the outskirts of the hill station,he was received by the Tamil Nadu Governor Mr.Banwarilal Purohit,the

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Mr.Thangam Thenarasu,the Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Mr.K.Ramachandran and the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Later,he drove through the town to the Raj Bhavan atop the Government Botanical Garden. The president and the Governor are scheduled to stay at the Raj Bhavan till August 6 and fulfil their engagements including a visit to the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington.