Pricol employees demand welfare advisory board

A large number of Pricol employees have petitioned the Assistant Director of the Labor Welfare Board seeking the formation of an advisory board for their welfare.

Pricol Workers Union President Natarajan said the company was transferring women employees from one plant to another without prior notice. Employees were being put to stress under the guise of raising productivity. Of the 400 women employees, 90 per cent had health problems which was not taken into account by the management, he alleged.

The employees had just a 30-minute lunch-break and a good part of this had to be spent going to the dining hall and returning. There were restrictions on women employees using the washroom, Natarajan said.

Citing the case of an employee, who was given heavy duty which resulted in his death during work, he said compensation for his family was yet to be settled.

When The Covai Post contacted the Pricol management, they said they’ll look into the issue.