Pricol Limited is showcasing its EV-ready Products and Technologies at ACMA EV Summit 2024.

Coimbatore: Pricol Limited, one of India’s leading automotive technology and precision-engineered solutions companies, is participating in the 4th Edition – Global Summit & Exhibition EVs: Transforming Mobility, scheduled for 26th and 27th February 2024, at the Manekshaw Center, New Delhi.

The EV Expo and Summit 2024, organized by ACMA, gathers stakeholders from the e-mobility sector, including OEMs, ecosystem players, technology firms, start-ups, policymakers, and international delegates.

Pricol is showcasing its EV-ready products and technologies such as the Driver Information System (DIS), Connected Vehicle Solutions, Integrated Display & Infotainment Solutions, Telematics, and Battery Management Systems, catering to various vehicle segments and applications. Furthermore, they are exploring potential collaborations and business opportunities with global players in the e-mobility segment, aiming to bolster their status as a preferred partner for leading automotive OEMs worldwide.

With a legacy of long-standing customers, a collaborative work culture, and a history of awards and recognition in the automotive industry, Pricol remains dedicated to maintaining its commitment to customer-centric, innovative, and sustainable practices.

Pricol Limited (BSE: 540293, NSE: PRICOLLTD) is one of India’s leading dashboard manufacturers headquartered in Coimbatore, South India. The company operates in Driver Information & Connected Vehicle Solutions and Actuation, Control, and Fluid Management Systems, serving leading automotive OEMs in Two/Three-Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Farm Equipment, and Offroad Vehicles across India and in international markets (45+ countries) with 2000+ product variants.

The company boasts 8 manufacturing facilities across Coimbatore, Manesar, Pantnagar, Pune, Satara, and Sri City in India, along with 1 manufacturing plant in Jakarta, Indonesia, and 3 international offices in Tokyo, Singapore, and Dubai.

Follow Pricol Limited on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pricol-limited/