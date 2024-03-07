Pricol Limited Wins The Coveted Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award for 2024

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, March 06, 2024: Pricol Limited, one of India’s leading automotive technology companies, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award’ by the Institute of Directors (IOD) at the 2024 UAE Global Convention held in Abu Dhabi. The award recognizes Pricol’s significant contribution to innovation in the automotive sector, specifically for their Driver Information System (DIS) solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) features designed for premium scooters. His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Hon’ble Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Govt. of UAE, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The distinguished Awards Jury, led by Hon’ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India, honoured Pricol Limited at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in the presence of esteemed business and industry leaders. This ceremony was a part of the “IOD’s 2024 UAE Global Convention – 31st World Congress on Leadership for Innovation and Business Excellence”, being held from March 05 to 08, 2024.

Mr. Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol Limited expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are honoured to receive the coveted Golden Peacock Award, which recognizes Pricol’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. We are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers. We sincerely thank the jury for finding Pricol deserving of this award. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our pledge to be at the forefront of innovation in our field.”

Company Information-

Pricol Limited is one of India’s leading automotive technology and manufacturing company headquartered in Coimbatore, South India. The company carries out its business and operations in Driver Information & Connected Vehicle Solutions and Actuation, Control and Fluid Management Systems catering to leading automotive OEMs in Two / Three-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Farm Equipment and Off-Road Vehicles across India and International markets (45+ countries) with 2000+ product variants.

The company has 8 manufacturing facilities across Coimbatore, Manesar, Pantnagar, Pune, Satara and Sri city in India, 1 manufacturing plant in Jakarta, Indonesia with 3 international offices in Tokyo, Singapore and Dubai.