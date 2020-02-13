Prisoner escapes through ventilator of toilet of Coimbatore GH

February 13, 2020
Coimbatore : A rape accused, booked under POCSO Act and undergoing treatment in Government Hospital here escaped in the early hours of Thursday, through the toilet ventilator.
The 31-year old Subramani, haling from Dharapuram in nearby Tirupur District, was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in September last and lodged in the Central jail here.
A construction worker, Subramani was also detained under Goondas Act. in October last.
He was admitted to the Prisoner’ ward in the hospital a week ago, following complains of chest pain.
Subramani who went to answer nature’s call around 4 AM did not return.
Other prisoners in the ward found the toilet locked from inside and on information the guard informed police , who broke open the door only to find the ventilator was broke open, police said.
Police are on the look out for the accused.
Brindavan Arcade: bigger and bolder
Diabetes: Healthy Diet May Work Better Than Insulin Injections To Manage Blood Sugar Level; Says Study
How to keep cool this Valentine’s Day? A Survival Guide for all the Singles Out there!
Zaitooni Subz Biryani Recipe