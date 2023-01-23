Project Puthri’sUdyog Utsav 2023paves career paths for more than 400 girl students in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Avtar Human Capital Trust, the non-profit arm of Avtar Group, India’s premier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion solutions firm, conducted the 6th edition of Udyog Utsav 2023 at Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts & Science (KCLAS) in Coimbatore, today.Mr. M Prathap, IAS, Commissioner, Corporation of Coimbatore, the Guest of Honourat the event honored the winners of the Talent Search Competition and schools conducted by Project Puthri.

Project Puthri is India’s first ever developmental project that seeks to create Career Intentionality among underprivileged girl students. From the time of its launch five years ago by Avtar Human Capital Trust, Project Puthri has changed the destinies of over 10,000 girls studying in Government and Corporation Schools in Puducherry and 10 districts of Tamil Nadu.Udyog Utsav,a one-of-its-kind initiative by Project Puthri turns the spotlight on India’s underprivileged daughters to enable them to choose educational courses and career paths from a variety of options.

Udyog Utsav held at the college campus saw the participation of more than 400 girls from Government Schools in the city and from surrounding towns. These young girls are at present being trained in over 40 skills that will enable them to build intentional careers post their tertiary education at their schools.

More than 20 corporates including Caterpillar India, Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd., Heptagon, Rasi Seeds, Saint Gobain, Tecknoturf, Vandewiele-Savio India, Waycool, and educational institutions such as KCLAS, RVS Group of Institutions offered knowledge at the conference.The students got an opportunity to understand the career opportunities that are present at different industry segments. The career visioning conference gave the girl students a chance to envisage the possibilities of career, scholarship, internships, and future careers for them to make discretionary choices towards their career paths.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Social Entrepreneur, Founder – President, Avtar Group and the Managing Trustee of AHCT said, “India with its predominantly young population is on course to being the fastest-growing major economy in the coming years. Half the population of India is under the age of 30 and atleast 12 million people enter the job market every year and a sizeable talent from the underprivileged section of the society. This young budding talent, especially the girls have minimum or no access to career guidance and mentoring.”

She further added, “Udyog Utsav is an initiative to bridge the gap between education and employment. Over the years we have been able to formulate a comprehensive training intervention for the girls that enable them to intentionally pursue tertiary education and carve steady careers for themselves.”

In his address, Mr. M Prathap, IAS, Commissioner – Corporation of Coimbatore, said, “It is a proven fact that countries with greater Women’s workforce participation (WWP) grow economically faster than the countries with lower WWP. A recent survey revealed that when Women’s workforce participation drops by 10% the country’s GDP goes down by 1%. We need women’s representation in all walks of life. Government initiatives coupled with programs like that of Project Puthri provide the right exposure to children from underprivileged schools towards envisioning their careers.”

Delivering the keynote address, Dr.Vijila Edwin-Kennedy, Principal, Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science, said, “The enrolment rate among girls in Tamil Nadu in higher educational institutions has been increasing over the years. Career guidance programs like Udyog Utsav provide the much-needed impetus and the right pathing for girls to make their career choices wisely at the right juncture. KCLAS is invested in developing the talent and employability of India’s young talent pool. KCLAS is very happy to support Project Puthri’s initiative for the girl children.”

About Project Puthri: Project Puthri was launched to redesign the destinies of girl children in 2017. Puthri is India’s first ever developmental project that seeks to create Career Intentionality among 10,000 underprivileged girl students in the age group of 13 to 18 years studying in government schools across India, every year.

About AVTAR Human Capital: AVTAR Human Capital Trust (AHCT) is a not for-profit public charitable organization, working in the field of economic empowerment of women. Headquartered in Chennai, AHCT has been addressing gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth for women across the State of Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry over the past eight years.

About Avtar

Avtar, set up in 2000, is India’s first diversity advocate & workplace inclusion expert. Renowned for its extensive work in the space of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and more specifically, women’s workforce participation, Avtar is the country’s largest provider of second career opportunities for women and is also the earliest to begin working on diversity audits and measurement. Lead by the visionary Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar Group, has ventured into areas of gender inclusion and career creation, which are firsts to India.

• Creating platforms for second career women to meet potential employers,

• Developing a comprehensive set of career enablers which companies can implement in their workspaces

• Spearheading original research that has provided cutting edge insights to organizations

• Creating India’s first diversity hiring portal myavtar.com for women, LGBTQ, PWD, Veterans and Silver Generation

• Re-Skilling, Up-skilling and Counselling of women to pursue sustainable career paths and

• Building career intentionality amongst under privileged girl children.

Avtar Group, a Stanford Seed certified company, has built its DEI offerings under four EDs, which ensures that every organization can have a clear path towards moving forward, building and sustaining diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. The Four EDs – Enrich Diversity, Embed Diversity, Enable Diversity and Experience Diversity are constructed along four key implementation dimensions of Diversity – for Audits & Advisory support, Recruitment Programs, Workshops and Training Programs and Conferences and Events, respectively. For its transformational impact in the realm of DEI, Avtar Group was listed in the prestigious Steward Leadership 25 Listing by Strait Times & INSEAD at Singapore in 2022.