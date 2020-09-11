Proliferating rural clusters causing concern, says Collector

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The effect of culture and lifestyle on the spread of Corona in the Nilgiris was highlighted by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya on Friday.

Participating in a function organised here she pointed out that while analysing the causes for the growing number of cases in the Nilgiris, it was found that unlike in many other parts of the state, in this district the virus was spreading rapidly in the rural areas.

The rural clusters were proliferating mostly in the Badaga villages. It was due to the large attendance in funerals and weddings. Among the attendees were people of the Nilgiris coming from places like Coimbatore,Mettupalayam and Karamadai.It is not known whether they have been tested or not and chances of them being asymptomatic were also high. This leads to the virus spreading not only in the particular village but also in other villages. Ms.Divya hoped that such gatherings can be avoided.

Later inaugurating a mobile facility at the Central bus stand here to carry out Corona tests,the Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris Ms.Supriya Sahu said that,in accordance with the directions of the government,Corona control measures were being followed stringently in the district. Apart from three mobile units a testing centre also been set up near the bus stand.

Distribution of leaflets to enhance awareness about the virus marked the occasion. Among those present were Ms.Divya, the Assistant Collector Ms.Monica Rana and the Joint Director of Health Dr.Palanisamy.