Providential escape from flash floods for holidays at Anaivari waterfalls

Salem : Around 200 persons holidaying at a waterfalls near Athur in this district had a providential escape from flash floods on Tuesday.

It being a holiday today, a large number of persons, including women and children, had come to Anaivari falls at Kalvarayan hills in Athur, some 50 km from here, police said.

Suddenly there was a gush of water from the top, turning into a flash flood. Tourists were caught unawares and started screaming.

The water, along with slush started flowing down to nearby low-lying areas where many were taking bath.

The shocked visitors, who were in knee deep waters, managed to hold their hands to form human chain and come out of the area, averting a major disaster.

Some managed to hold on to rocks and boulders and stayed put till the water receded. Ten persons sustained minor injuries, police added.