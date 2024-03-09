PSG College of Arts and Science Symposium Showcases Cutting-edge Approaches to Cardiac Care and Treatment

Covai Post Network

PSG College of Arts and Science and PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research in collaboration with American Heart Association recently wrapped up an International Symposium in Coimbatore, focusing on groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of heart diseases. The event served as a platform for both medical professionals and students to delve into the latest techniques and strategies in combating cardiac ailments.

At the culmination of the symposium, attendees witnessed a significant highlight as doctors affiliated with the American Art Association conducted a comprehensive training session. The aim of this session is to Equipping college students with the necessary skills to administer crucial first aid in cases of cardiac arrest. With over a thousand students actively participating, the session proved to be an invaluable opportunity for hands-on learning and knowledge acquisition.

Addressing the audience during the valedictory ceremony, Principal D. Brinda emphasized PSG College of Arts and Science’ dedication to fostering international collaborations with foreign universities. she noted that these partnerships are instrumental in propelling basic science research forward. Furthermore, she said that the seminar’s role in not only raising awareness about heart attack prevention but also in facilitating in-depth discussions on advanced treatment modalities available globally. She affirmed that the symposium marks a significant step forward in the ongoing battle against heart diseases.

Ten distinguished heart surgeons from the United States, including luminaries such as Dr. Suresh P Damodara, President of the American Heart Association, and Dr. Sakthivel Sadayappan, Director of the Cardiology Department at the University of Cincinnati, USA, graced the occasion.

Throughout the symposium, participants engaged in robust discussions, exchanging insights and expertise on cutting-edge approaches to cardiac care. From innovative surgical techniques to the latest pharmaceutical interventions, the symposium provided a comprehensive overview of the evolving landscape of heart disease treatments.

As attendees depart with newfound knowledge and inspiration, the legacy of the International Symposium on Heart Disease Treatment at PSG College of Arts and Science is poised to resonate far beyond the confines of its venue, driving continued progress in the field for years to come.