PSG IMSR INKS MOU WITH JOHNSON & JOHNSON INSTITUTE FOR SURGICAL TRAINING

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PSGIMS&R) offers MBBS course with 250seats and postgraduate programs in over 25 disciplines. Teaching surgical skills is a challenging experience. The institute has state-of-art simulation lab which has facilities to train on various basic surgical skills. PSG Hospitals is the teaching affiliate of PSGIMS&R.

However, there is a felt need to provide advanced training in surgical skills to all postgraduates. Some of the surgical faculty also seek retraining on advanced skills. To bridge this gap in learning, PSGHospitals has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) withJohnson & Johnson Institute (JJI), which has training centers in Chennai and Mumbai.

Dr K Balu, Medical Superintendent of the Super Specialty wing of PSG Hospitals said “As a alumnus of PSG IMSR, it has been my dream to foster industry partnership to facilitate advanced surgical skill training and I am happy to have taken the lead to liaise withJohnson & Johnson Institute in this regard”.

Dr P R Rajkumar Medical Director, PSG Hospitals, requestedJohnson & Johnson Institute to offer their customized skill modules to the surgeons of Super Specialty department such as Cardiothoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Urology,Surgical Oncology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Liver Transplant Surgery etc.,. Many of these consultants use very fine sutures which can be used only under an operating microscope. In response, Dr Poovizhi, Manager of Professional Education, Johnson & Johnson Institute, responded that Johnson& Johnson Institute has constructed two mobile training centerscalled ‘Institute on Wheels’ which offer skill training on these disciplines. Shealso informed that custom-made program for Arthroscopic surgeries and Obstetrics& Gynaecology Surgeries were also on offer. This mobile center reaches affiliated centers on specified dates in ayear and the Postgraduates and faculty can make use of this program. Dr Vinod Gopal, Director, Professional Education, mentioned that, the entire training program is offered free of cost, as part of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The MOU signed on 14th March,2022, is valid for two years. The Principal Dr TM SubbaRao, PSG IMSR&H informed that the MBBS interns are posted in surgical specialties for four months by rotation. The basic suture training module will be conducted within the first three days. There will be a certification on successful completion. Postgraduates and interested faculty will be sent to Johnson & Johnson Institute, Chennai for advanced skill module.

Dr J S Bhuvaneswaran, Director of Super Specialty wing of PSG Hospitals thanked the Johnson & Johnson Institute team for their contribution to learning. This MOU could be signed only because of sharing of Philosophies between PSG & Sons’ Charities Trust and Johnson & Johnson Institute who value education as the most important tool for empowerment.

The MOU was signed in the board room of the Managing Trustee of PSG & Sons’ Charities with the blessings of the Managing Trustee Sri L Gopalakrishnan and Director for Professional Education, Johnson& Johnson Private Limited, Dr Vinod Gopal.