PSG POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE POLYTECH DAY 2023

The POLYTECH DAY 2023 of PSG polytechnic college was held today (19.04.2023) at F-BLOCK ASSEMBLY HALL , the programme began with Tamil thai Valthu. Mr.Michael Rodrigues, Head- Research and Development ,Carenow Medical Pvt ltd, Tirupur was the Chief guest .

Mr.Akshwaj Rao, Secretary(men)-Students Union welcome the gathering. Dr. B.Giriraj, Principal PSG Polytechnic College Presented the POLYTECH DAY report 2023. The chief guest congratulated the awardees

Dr.V.Mohan Sivakumar, Chief Advisor-Students Union, announced student awards. Totaling 15 STUDENTS , received their BEST Outgoing certificates and medals from the branches of Apparel Technology, Automobile Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Networking, Designing and Drafting, Electrical and Electronics Engineering , Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Sandwich), Electronics and Communication Engineering, Foundry Technology, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Sandwich), Mechatronics Engineering, and Textile Technology, Textile Technology (Sandwich). The chief guest gave awards to the Overall Best Outgoing Student award of PSG Polytechnic College the Best NCC Cadet Award, the Best NSS Volunteer Award, the Best Outgoing Sports Man and Woman Award, and 11 Scholarship Awards. The chief guest also presented mementos to retired teaching and non-teaching staff members in 2023.

Ms. K. Sweda keerthana, Secretary (Women)-Students Union, gave a vote of thanks at the end of the programme, which was followed by the national anthem.