PSG public schools celebrate annual day

by CovaipostNetwork

The 16th Annual day of PSG public schools was celebrated here on Friday. Students, parents and well wishers participated in the function where V N Cancer Centre Director and Coimbatore Cancer Foundation Founder Dr T Balaji was the chief guest.

Most of the social maladies today were the result of a system that failed to create empathetic human beings and also because of poor parenting, he said.

Coimbatore Yuva Bharathi Public School principal Geetha Jayachandran was the guest of honour and she said the parents should give children space to grow freely and with a sense of pride and self confidence.

PSG institutions Managing Trustee L Gopalakrishnan also addressed the gathering. The celebrations concluded with a cultural extravaganza that had music and dance.