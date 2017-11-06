  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • Terror funding case: NIA detains three persons for questioning
  • Punjab & Haryana HC stays the arresting of AAP leader and leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira
  • Mumbai: Fire in a building opposite Vashi station. Three fire engines on the spot
  • China angry with Defence Min Nirmala Sitharaman’s Arunachal visit, says ‘not conducive to peace’
  • SC refuses any relief to Jaypee Associates, asks them to deposit min Rs 1000 crore
  • One dead & a child critically injured after being run over by a speeding car on NH 1 in Ludhiana
  • Union MoS for tourism Alphons KJ to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha today from Rajasthan
  • Delhi police crime branch bust online drug racket, arrest two persons in the case

Coimbatore

PSG public schools celebrate annual day

by CovaipostNetwork

November 6, 2017

The 16th Annual day of PSG public schools was celebrated here on Friday. Students, parents and well wishers participated in the function where V N Cancer Centre Director and Coimbatore Cancer Foundation Founder Dr T Balaji was the chief guest.

Most of the social maladies today were the result of a system that failed to create empathetic human beings and also because of poor parenting, he said.

Coimbatore Yuva Bharathi Public School principal Geetha Jayachandran was the guest of honour and she said the parents should give children space to grow freely and with a sense of pride and self confidence.

PSG institutions Managing Trustee L Gopalakrishnan also addressed the gathering. The celebrations concluded with a cultural extravaganza that had music and dance.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
24°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿