23 Jan 2021, Edition - 2020, Saturday
Coimbatore

PSG & Sons’ Charities to host 95th Founders’ Day Celebrations

Covai Post Network

January 23, 2021

PSG & Sons’ Charities, Coimbatore, is conducting its 95th Founders’ Day Celebrations. Justice M Karpaga Vinayagam will be the chief guest while Gopalakrishnan-Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities, will preside over the function that is scheduled for January 25, 4 pm onwards.

PSG Distinguished Alumni for 2021 include B Satheesh Balan-IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Special Task Force, Haryana; MV Ramesh Babu-Director, Navamani Group of Companies-Coimbatore; P Kumaravel Pandian-IAS, Corporation Commissioner-Coimbatore; Shammugham Nagarajan-co-founder, [24]7.ai, Bangalore; Pinky Naresh Kumar-Senior Executive Director, Goldman Sachs-London; Joy Sarojini Micheal-Professor and Head-Microbology-Christian Medical College-Vellore and G Nirmala, Lecturer, Nursing Department-College of Health and Sport Sciences, University of Bahrain.

The virtual event can be attended at https://rebrand.ly/psgsons-foundersday. YouTube streaming link can be found at https://youtu.be/iaKyBZ0ArYA.

