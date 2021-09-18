PSG starts a course in Architecture and Planning

Covai Post Network





Staying abreast of requirements the PSG & Sons Charities Trust has put in place arrangements to produce architects of high calibre.

The Trust is already reputed for its commitment to nation building by providing quality and holistic education in the disciplines of medicine, management, engineering and technology, nursing, arts and science, and pharmacy.

In addition to these disciplines, it is now stepping in to provide Architecture Education (B.Arch.) to make a significant mark in the field of infrastructure development and effective management for the upliftment of the nation.

The architecture education will help students to understand the science of designing and engineering large structures and buildings. The course will help students to specialize in architecture and pursue career opportunities in this field.

The newly opened college named PSG Institute of Architecture and Planning will offer a 5-year B.Arch. programme with an intake of 40 students every year. The course is offered to students with a vision to impart quality higher education in the field of architecture and other allied fields. The eligibility for the course would be the score recorded in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

Admissions will commence from this academic year 2021-2022.