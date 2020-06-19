PSGR Krishnammal College ranked 10th in NIRF 2020

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city-based PSGR Krishnammal College for Women has been ranked at number 10 among colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020.

The college was at 22nd position last year and due to dedication and commitment by the team and its efforts for the last six months in documentations made it to climb the ladder reaching 10th position, College chairperson, Dr Nandini told reporters here today.

Since setting up of NIRF by HRD Ministry in 2015, the College was among the top 25 in the country and reached the milestone of one among the top 10 colleges in India and third in Tamil Nadu, she said.

On parametres, Nandini said that enriched curriculum, teaching and learning practices has helped the college in registering a marked improvement of the score under teaching, learning and resources.

The graduation outcome score has increased due to remarkable improvement in the academic performance of students, placements and their upward mobility, Nandini said.