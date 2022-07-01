PSG’s first heart transplant

Covai Post Network

Having performed complicated surgeries of a varied kind,the Coimbatore based PSG hospital is now all smiles thanks to a significant achievement,recorded recently.

A heart transplant was done successfully ,at the hospital,for the first time.

Pointing out that the feat was achieved on June 21,hospital sources said that the patient had recovered well and was now ready for discharge.

The surgery was done by a team of surgeons led by Dr. Pradeep G, Consultant and Lead, Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support. The team included Dr.P.R.Murugesan, Chief of cardio thoracic surgery,

Dr.Ananthanarayanan senior cardiac thoracic surgeon and Lead Minimally invasive Cardio thoracic surgery , Dr.P.Sivakumar, chief of Cardiac Critical Care unit and Dr.Ganesan Chief of Cardiac Anaesthesia.

The patient, Mr.Anand (40) from karur, who was suffering from refractory end stage heart failure.

The heart transplant beneficiary has acknowledged with gratitude the gesture of the family of deceased donor which donated the organ through TRANSTAN after RTA from a local hospital. He has also expressed happiness over his speedy recovery and thanked the Medical team and the PSG hospital management for their service.

The sources added that PSG Hospital has already performed the first double Lung transplant in Coimbatore and has now done the first Heart transplantation in PSG Hospitals.

“We now have a dedicated and advanced team for managing patients in end stage Heart and Lung disease”.they added.. The team in PSG Hospital now leads in complete medical and supportive expertise in managing patient with end stage heart and lung disease,in Tamil Nadu barring Chennai. PSG. Hospital is proud of having a mobile ECMO team for needy patients led by Dr.G.Pradeep and Dr.P.Sivakumar to benefit sick patients who are at risk of cardiac arrest during transit form other hospitals to PSG.

The good will of the donor family has helped Mr.Anand survive his serious cardiac illness and extend his life to support his young wife and 2 year old child. “We at PSG are very proud of this great milestone ” which is an outcome of a great team effort and unconditional support of the management,they concluded.