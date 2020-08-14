Public asked to inform about illegal possession of guns, bullets

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The District Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu today appealed to the general public to bring to the notice of police about the illegal possession of guns and cartridge by the people.

The public who come to know about the illegal possession can contact the control number 77081 00100.

The appeal came in the wake of information that some persons are possessing guns and bullets without valid licence, mainly to hunt the wild animals, which is punishable offence.

He also asked those who are possessing such guns to place them at particular place and inform police, who will come and collect them.