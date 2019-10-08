Puppetry held at Isha Yoga centre

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A sense of wonderment filled young and old alike as they watched the puppet show by Karai Raman Creations at the isha Yoga Centre on the Ashtami, the eight day of Navratri, yesterday .

“Puppetry is an endangered art. I’m happy that Isha Yoga Center is bringing this traditional art to the masses,” said Kesavasami, founder of Karai Raman Creations and a passionate puppeteer whose engagement with the art dates

back nearly half a century.

The other main attraction on the day was Adiyogi Divya Dharshanam, a sound and light projection mapping show that depicted the life of Adiyogi. The show was held at the renowned 112-foot bust of Adiyogi.

The annual nine-day Navratri celebrations commenced at Isha on September 29. The celebrations will culminate with Vijayadashami– the 10th day of victory–today.

The traditional exhibition of dolls locally known as “Gollu” is a major annual attraction at Isha. The Gollu has been on display for public at the Suryakund since September 29, the first day of Navratri.