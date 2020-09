Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Demanding immediate arrest of the alleged goons, who murdered the party Virudhanagar district secretary, a few workers of Puthiya Tamizhagam today staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate.

The party secretary, Rajalingam was brutally murdered a couple of days ago by some known persons and the workers demanded that they should be arrested immediately.

The workers named the culprits, who had reportedly sent goons to murder their leader.