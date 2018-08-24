Question of resignation for party works is imaginary one: OPS

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The question on his resignation and involvement in party works is an imaginary one, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam said today.

Replying to a question on the reports about his resignation, Paneerselvam told reporters at the city airport that he had already replied on the issue and no reply will come for such imaginary question.

On the party prospects in the Tiruparakunram and Thiruvarur assembly constituency by-polls, he said that AIADMK will win hands down irrespective of whether it contested alone or in alliance.

To another question on DMDK’s (of actor tuned politician Vijayakanth’s party) to fight the elections alone, Paneerselvam said that it was their policy decision.

The party should not deviate from its stand, he said.

Later in the evening, Paneerselvam visited the Gem Hospital in the city where his daughter is undergoing treatment for pancreatic problem.

His daughter was admitted to the hospital yesterday, hospital sources said.