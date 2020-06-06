Race Course full of empty liquor bottles, residents express concern 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A major controversy started brewing up at Race Course considered to be VVIP area in the city, following recovery of huge number of empty liquor bottles from the connecting roads.

The area is housing the offices of district collector, DRO, District Forest officer, senior police officials and IG office, besides the quarters for Government staff.

According to one of the residents there, during night time a large number of people, including some VIPs dine in a private hotel near DRO Compound and house of DFO, which has no parking facility.

Those who come to dine used to park their vehicles on the area belonging to Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the roads leading to DFO and DRO, leading to congestion there.

The residents claimed that the consumers brought liquor and took parcel from the hotel and eat in the cars. The empty bottles were thrown on the roadside between 8 and 10 PM, unsafe for women and children.

Absence olice patrol during that time in the area,

boosts the business in the hotels and activities of VIPs, they said .

In view of this the residents seek the intervention of the administration to take steps to protect the women and children.