Radio collared male elephant found dead in MTR limits

Ooty : To the dismay of Forest department officials, a Radio collared male elephant was found dead in Masinagudi division coming under Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district this afternoon.

The elephant was translocated from North Kaveri Wild Life sanctuary in Hosur to Mangalapatty area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) a few days ago and was being daily monitored.

Its movement was tracked by a joint team of MTR and STR field staff lest it strayed to the villages.

Forest department was happy as the elephant had adjusted well to its new home and was continuously tracked and directly seen by the special team till yeseterday evening.

However, it was shocking for the officials, as the elephant was found dead around 2 PM today near Thattalatty falls, Anaikatty South Beat of Segur Range, Masinagudi Division, a release from MTR Deputy Director said.

The tusks were intact. Since the spot is quite interior postmortem is being arranged for Friday morning, it said.