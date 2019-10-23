  • Download mobile app
23 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

Railway unions burn privatisation orders in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 23, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 50 workers, belonging to Southern Railway Mzdoor Union and All India Railwaymen Federation today burnt the copies of the Railway ministry’s order on privatisation of railway stations and trains.

Wearing black shirts, the workers raised slogans against the Government for its move to privatise the railways and termed the decision to hand over 50 railway stations and 150 high speed trains across India to private parties as a first step.

They demanded that the Government should immediately withdraw the decision and burnt the copies of the order and warned of intensified agitation if the Centre failed to do so.

