Railways announces regulation of services on July 13, 14

COIMBATORE: Due to engineering work at Tirupur yard, some trains, originating and passing through Salem Division are either regulated or cancelled on July 14.

Coimbatore–Salem-Coimbatore (Train Nos. 66602/66603) has been cancelled fully on July 14

Regulations on July 14

Alappuzha-Tata/Dhanbad Express (13352) is regulated at Coimbatore 60 minutes. This train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 12.00 hrs is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 1 p.m.

Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Express (12678) is regulated at Coimbatore 30 minutes. The train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 12.50 hrs is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 1.20 p.m. PM.

Coimbatore-Chennai Central Kovai Express (12676) is rescheduled for 70 minutes at Coimbatore. This train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 2.55 p.m. is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.05 p.m., a release said on Tuesday.

Coimbatore-Chennai Central Shatabdi Express (12244) is rescheduled for 80 minutes at Coimbatore. The train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.25 p.m. is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.45. p.m.

KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Jn Express (12677) will be regulated at Omalur for 15 minutes, Salem – 30 minutes, Sankari Durg – 15 minutes and Erode Jn – 40 minutes

Chennai Central Coimbatore Kovai Express (12675) will be regulated for 30 minutes at Jolarpettai, 10 minutes at Morappur, 30 minutes at Salem and 20 minutes at Erode Jn.

Chennai Central Coimbatore Shatabdi Express (12243) will be regulated for 30 minutes at Jolarpettai, 10 minutes at Morappur, 20 minutes at Salem and 20 minutes at Erode Jn.

Coimbatore-Salem-Coimbatore (66602/66603) has been cancelled fully on July 13.

Regulations on July 13

Coimbatore-Chennai Central Kovai Express (12676) is rescheduled for 100 minutes at Coimbatore, The train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 2.55 hrs is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.35 hrs.

Coimbatore-Chennai Central Shatabdi Express (12244) is rescheduled for 90 minutes at Coimbatore, This train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.25 p.m. is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.55 p.m.

Ernakulam Jn to Barauni Jn Superfast Express (12522) is regulated for 90 minutes at Coimbatore, This train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.33 p.m. is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 5.03 p.m.

Mangaluru Jn to Chennai Egmore (16860) is regulated for 70 minutes at Coimbatore, This train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.40 p.m. is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.50 p.m.

Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express (17229) is regulated for 35 minutes at Coimbatore, This train scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.35 p.m. is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 5.10 p.m.

Palakkad Town-Erode Passenger (66608) is regulated for 35 minutes at Vanjipalaiayam.