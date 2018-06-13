Rain sees sewage float around North Coimbatore underground pathway

Keerthana Ramesh

COIMBATORE: Poor maintenance has left the underground pathway in North Coimbatore in a pathetic condition with sewage waste flowing on to the road. The pathway had been constructed to control huge traffic snarls during peak hours and is now a dump yard. The Coimbatore Corporation has been doing little to clear this waste as also in the vicinity, say residents.

“NGOs and volunteers are doing their best in keeping the city clean, removing plastic, paper and other wastes. It is the responsibility of officials to take steps to ensure convenience of the commuters,” say activists.

Satheesh, an IT professional, says, “I pass this pathway often to go to my office. Sewage waste is dumped in the middle of the road and the rain sees all this flow into the road. It causes a lot of problems for those taking this path.”

Officials need to take steps to maintain the pathway, he adds. Another commuter, Ravi, who owns a workshop nearby, wants the authorities to maintain the pathway and clear it of waste. “It is full of plastic cups, carry bags and papers, making travel near impossible,” he adds.

NGOs have undertaken several drives to keep the place clean and that is all such groups can do. Many children playing near the pathway, and this can cause serious health problems. The City Corporation should take necessary steps to remove this sewage, they add.

