  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Coimbatore

Rain sees sewage float around North Coimbatore underground pathway

Keerthana Ramesh

June 13, 2018

COIMBATORE: Poor maintenance has left the underground pathway in North Coimbatore in a pathetic condition with sewage waste flowing on to the road. The pathway had been constructed to control huge traffic snarls during peak hours and is now a dump yard. The Coimbatore Corporation has been doing little to clear this waste as also in the vicinity, say residents.

“NGOs and volunteers are doing their best in keeping the city clean, removing plastic, paper and other wastes. It is the responsibility of officials to take steps to ensure convenience of the commuters,” say activists.

Satheesh, an IT professional, says, “I pass this pathway often to go to my office. Sewage waste is dumped in the middle of the road and the rain sees all this flow into the road. It causes a lot of problems for those taking this path.”

Officials need to take steps to maintain the pathway, he adds. Another commuter, Ravi, who owns a workshop nearby, wants the authorities to maintain the pathway and clear it of waste. “It is full of plastic cups, carry bags and papers, making travel near impossible,” he adds.

NGOs have undertaken several drives to keep the place clean and that is all such groups can do. Many children playing near the pathway, and this can cause serious health problems. The City Corporation should take necessary steps to remove this sewage, they add.

ALSO WATCH :

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿