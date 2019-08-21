  • Download mobile app
22 Aug 2019, Edition - 1500, Thursday
Coimbatore

Rainwater harvest photo attachment must for property tax renewal

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2019

Coimbatore : City Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Shravan Kumar Jatavath today said that the rainwater harvesting system (RWH) was a must in the buildings to get property tax renewed.

There was already a guideline to attach the photocopy of the system along with the application seeking property tax and book and also name transfer.

Since many of the applications were without photocopy, it was now made mandatory to attach it, with the property owner standing near the system, he said in a statement.

The application would be processed only after inspection by corporation officials, he said.

