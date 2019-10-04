  • Download mobile app
04 Oct 2019, Edition - 1543, Friday
Raja to meet PM with MPs over privatisation of ordinance factories

Covai Post Network

October 4, 2019

Ooty : Nilgiris MP, A Raja Friday said that he will convene a meeting of the MPs, representing the constituencies where 41 ordnance factories under Defence ministry are functioning, to discuss about the proposed move to privatise them.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting organised by the employees of Cordite factory in nearby Aruvangadu, Raja said that the Centre has proposed to privatisation these factories one by one.

As the employees had opposed the move, he will meet all the MPs representing the constituencies and meet Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to shelve the proposal, he said.

The meeting will be postively tajen up during the winter session of Parliament, Raja said.

