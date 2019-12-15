  • Download mobile app
15 Dec 2019, Edition - 1615, Sunday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Flights to Dibrugarh Airport have been cancelled.
  • Yediyurappa visits Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital
  • Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark, BJP MPs demand apology.
Travel

Coimbatore

Rangammal who saved demonetized notes dies of TB in Tirupur      

Covai Post Network

December 15, 2019

Coimbatore : P Rangammal, one of the two sisters in Pumalur in Tirupur district and saved Rs.46,000 in demonetised currency,
died today.

The 72-year old Rangammal was undergoing treatment for TB in the government hospital in Perundurai for the last four days.

The condition deteriorated this morning and she breathed her last, family sources said. 

Rangammal along with her elder sister,Thangammal had saved the currency of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000, without knowing that they were demonetised.

Even as the district administration arranged for old age pension, a school trust in Chennai had compensated the loss by donating Rs.46,000. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿