Rangammal who saved demonetized notes dies of TB in Tirupur      

Coimbatore : P Rangammal, one of the two sisters in Pumalur in Tirupur district and saved Rs.46,000 in demonetised currency,

died today.

The 72-year old Rangammal was undergoing treatment for TB in the government hospital in Perundurai for the last four days.

The condition deteriorated this morning and she breathed her last, family sources said.

Rangammal along with her elder sister,Thangammal had saved the currency of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000, without knowing that they were demonetised.

Even as the district administration arranged for old age pension, a school trust in Chennai had compensated the loss by donating Rs.46,000.