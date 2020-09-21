Ready for any emergency,says Collector

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: With heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds hitting normal life in many parts of the Nilgiris and posing a threat to the people and their property,the district administration has geared up its machinery to deal with any exigency that may arise from the inclement weather.

Pointing out that for the past few days, different parts of the Nilgiris particularly Kundah,Avalanche, Pandhalur and Upper Bhavani have been experiencing heavy rains,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya told newspersons here on Monday that due to strong winds a number of trees have been uprooted.

Stating that special teams were engaged in clearing road blocks caused by fallen trees and mudslips,she asked the people not to venture out,unless absolutely necessary.

Urging the people not to park their vehicles under dangerously leaning trees,she said that if people came across such trees or buildings in a dilapidated condition or electric poles with dangerously sagging wires,they should alert the flood control room by dialling toll free number 1077.

Ms.Divya added that vigil is being maintained over particularly vulnerable areas by 45 specially constituted teams comprising officials of various departments. 280 relief camps are in a state of preparedness to accommodate people evacuated from flood prone areas.