04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
- JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
- 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
- Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
- Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
- Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
- Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
- Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
- The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
‘Real power’ of elected Government: Thambidurai hails SC verdict
Covai Post Network
July 4, 2018
COIMBATORE: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict giving ‘real power’ to the elected Government in Arvind Kejriwal versus Lt. Governor of Delhi case.
“It is victory for democracy,” Thambidurai told reporters at airport here.
“Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai had asked whether there was any necessity for the post of a Governor, while the real power vested with the elected Government,” he said.
Stating that there was no problem if the Governor functioned within the limits of framework, Thambidurai, however, said the he was not commenting on the review being carried out by Tamil Nadu Governor.