‘Real power’ of elected Government: Thambidurai hails SC verdict

COIMBATORE: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict giving ‘real power’ to the elected Government in Arvind Kejriwal versus Lt. Governor of Delhi case.

“It is victory for democracy,” Thambidurai told reporters at airport here.

“Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai had asked whether there was any necessity for the post of a Governor, while the real power vested with the elected Government,” he said.

Stating that there was no problem if the Governor functioned within the limits of framework, Thambidurai, however, said the he was not commenting on the review being carried out by Tamil Nadu Governor.