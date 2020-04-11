  • Download mobile app
11 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

Registered street vendors in Coimbatore asked to furnish bank details

Covai Post Network

April 11, 2020

Coimbatore : The city corporation today asked the street vendors to furnish the details of bank accounts to transfer Rs.1,000 relief fund, as announced by the Tamil Nadu Government as part of the lock down due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The corporation has identified 6,169 registered vendors, with base year of 2016 and earmarked Rs.61.69 lakh as a relief, announced by Chief Minister, K Palanisamy on March 24.

In view of this, the vendors are asked to submit the details of their back account, copies of pass book, Adhar card and identity cards.

