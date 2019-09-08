  • Download mobile app
08 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Release of water from Mettur Stanley Reservoir increased

Covai Post Network

September 8, 2019

Coimbatore: About 65,700 cusecs of water is being released from Stanley reservoir in Mettur in Salem district, which crossed its 120 feet capacity for the second consecutive year, on Sunday.

According to official sources the inflow into the dam was recorded at 73,000 cusecs this afternoon, as 70,000 cuses of water is flowing to Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

With increasing inflow the dam level touched 120.70 feet, crossing the 120 feet capacity for 43rd time, and water available was 94.59 TMC, they said.

Meanwhile, Nilgiris district administration issued a flood alert and advised the people living on the banks of Avalanche Dam, which reached its full level.
   
The water will be released around 9 PM Sunday, the sources said. 

