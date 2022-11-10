Reliance Retail launches its fashion store format ‘Fashion Factory’ in Salem!

Covai Post Network

Salem : Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, announced the launch of its newest fashion store format – Fashion Factory, in Salem. The fifth Fashion Factory store was inaugurated Opp. Sarada School – the ideal destination being a shoppers’ hub.

Fashion Factory is uniquely positioned in the country with a differentiated assortment of highly fashionable international and national brands at great prices. Catering to all fashion needs under one roof, it will be a one-stop shopping destination offering ‘Brands for Less’, with fashion 365 days, discounts ranging from 20% to 70% and the best of brands.

Designed for the fashion-savvy, brand-conscious and discount-seeking shoppers of Salem, Fashion Factory is sure to appeal to the fashion senses of just about anyone and everyone, while delighting them with a true value-for-money shopping experience!

Sprawled over an expansive 23,000 square feet, the Fashion Factory store offers a modern ambience, broad aisles, easy to locate sections for men, women and kids – promising a one-of-its-kind shopping experience in this region.

Shoppers in Salem can now look forward to keeping up with global fashion trends, with a choice of 200+ brands that include Levis, Pepe, Crocodile, Spykar, Sketchers, Puma, Crocs, Lee Cooper, Buffalo, Vishudh, Huur, Park Avenue, Srishti, VIP, Skybags, John Players, Peter England, Raymond and more; and over 20,000 style options for the entire family – catering to every occasion from daily wear to parties, festivals and weddings.

With its wide-ranging collection across categories such as apparels, inner wear, footwear, handbags, luggage and accessories, and styles that include western, ethnic, formal, casual, fusion, athleisure and sports, Fashion Factory is all poised to become the preferred shopping destination for fashion.

This new multi-brand fashion store in Salem also has a special offer of Flat 60% OFF ON TOP INTERNATIONAL & NATIONAL BRANDS that makes it all the more enticing for shopping!

Salem residents can now head to the Fashion Factory store Opp. Sarada School, Fairlands for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience, with amazing deals and discounts that add more splendour to your season festivities!