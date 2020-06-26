Relief amid panic in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

There was something to cheer about on the Covid-19 front in the Nilgiris on Friday.

As feared on Thursday the police personnel at the Kollacombai police station had not been infected by the Corona virus.

A statement issued by the police department pointed out that one sub inspector,six constables and two others at the Kollacombai station had been taken to the Government Headquarters hospital here,following a suspicion that they may have been infected.

They were kept under observation as inpatients and three tests were carried out on them.

All of them had turned out to be negative.

Consequently all of them had been asked to report for duty on Friday.The station which was closed was sprayed with disinfectants as a precaution and reopened.