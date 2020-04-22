Relief measures should be given to all renewed construction workers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Joint Action Committee of major trade unions today sought relief package to all the construction workers who have renewed the membership.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, through the district collector, the committee said that due to lockdown

thousands of workers had lost their job and livelihood.

The government announced financial and relief package for the construction workers based on the data of renewal– as against 31 lakh workers only 12.13 lakh were identified for the package, they said.

However, names of large number of workers, who might have renewed, were missing thus depriving the relief measures to them, AITUC general secretary (construction) Selvaraj said.

In view of this, the govenrment should take steps to provide relief package to them also, who are not able to eke their lifelihood now, he said.

In Coimbatore alaone, there are more than one lakh construction workers, he said.

Selvaraj also said that the Governmenet has announced increased educational assistance, wedding and maternity allowance, solatium for

accidental and natural death for those registered with the Construction Labourers Welfare Board in 2019.

The chief minister should also take steps to implement the measures with immediate effect as already six months passed away, he said.