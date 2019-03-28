Reward for providing information leading to arrest in child rape and murder case

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police on Thursday announced reward to those who provide information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year old girl in Thudiyalur on the city outskirts three days ago.

The pamphlets and notices to this effect are being distributed and pasted across the city and rural areas, which also said that the secrecy of the informants will be maintained.

Based on the information given by the parents of the girl, police have detained six persons, including a neighbour on suspicion and interrogation was on.

The girl, a 2nd class student, who went missing on the evening of March 25, was found lying dead with limbs tied and blood injuries all over the body, the next day morning.

The postmortem report, released yesterday had confirmed that she was sexually assaulted and throttled to death and police added POCSO act in the case, which was hitherto only murder. Reports also indicate that the girl was subjected to abuse for over a year.

After parents and public resorted to agitation at the Government Hospital and on Highway, seeking immediate arrest, police had confirmed detention of the suspect, based on which the agitators withdrew and accepted the body of the girl.