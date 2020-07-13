Rich heritage of Coonoor showcased

D.Radhakrishnan

“Look back to move forward”. This seems to be the message conveyed by the ‘Heritage Gallery’,which came into being at Coonoor on Monday.

First of it’s kind in the hill station,the gallery put together jointly by the Coonoor municipality and the ‘Clean Coonoor’,a non-governmental organisation was dedicated to the people by the Coonoor MLA Mr. Shanthi Ramu, with the Municipal Commissioner Mr.K.Balu , the Municipal Health Officer Mr.J.Raghunath and a handful of persons looking on.

Describing it as a long felt need of the town, Dr.P.J.Vasanthan, trustee of the Clean Coonoor told The Covai Post that, the gallery located at a convenient place,has been split into four sections.

While one features the early history of the town,which originally began as a Badaga village,through maps,sketches and photographs, the second shows how it evolved into a municipality. The third showcases the Natural history of the region while the fourth traces the glorious plantation history of that part of the Blue Mountains.

In course of time artefacts and other items of interest would be added.