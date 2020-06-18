  • Download mobile app
18 Jun 2020
Coimbatore

Roads leading to Madras Regiment Center sealed

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2020

Ooty : Both the roads leading to Madras Regiment Centre (MRC) in Wellington, about 20 KMs from here in the Niligiris District, were closed for the public, following a woman testing Covid-19 positive.

According to health department sources, the 36-year old woman, in Supply Depot-TAT village near MRC, was tested positive Wednesday and the district administration along with MRC officials decided to seal the roads for public, to prevent the spread of infection, after carrying out an inspection in the area.

Accordingly the roads leading to MRC from Ooty-Coonoor highway and Kothagiri-Coonoor highway were sealed.

A woman was already tested positive on Wednesday in the area and admitted to the ESI hospital in Coimbatore.

Though the roads were closed, it will not not affect the functioning of MRC and also the Defence Service Staff College and drills and practices will be held as usual, they said.

The public will be strictly prohibited from the entering the road five kms on both the sides.

