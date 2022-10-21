Role of infection control in patient safety underscored

Covai Post Network

The International Infection Prevention Week (I.I.P.W.) is observed every third week of October. This year it is observed from 17th October to 22nd October 2022 with the theme “The Future is Infection Prevention: 50 Years of Infection Prevention.” Today, out of every 100 patients in acute-care hospitals, seven patients in high-income countries and 15 patients in low and middle income countries acquire at least one health care-associated infection (HAI) during their hospital stay. Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) is unique in the field of patient safety and quality of care.

Realizing the value of human health and health care worker, PSG College of Nursing, organized National conference on “Infection Control and Prevention. (Apprehend, Advocate and Avert)” on 19.10.2022 with the main goal to enlighten and augment the concealed knowledge and skills regarding “Infection Prevention& Control”. This conference emphasized the topics significant to evidence-based approach preventing patients and health workers from being harmed by avoidable infections.

Eminent speakers were invited for this conference. Prof.Dr.A.Jayasudha, Principal, PSG College of Nursing, Coimbatore unveiled the theme. Dr. Balavenkatasubramaniam, Senior Consultant& Academic Director, Ganga Hospitals, Coimbatore shared his knowledge on “A world war between man & microbes”- he emphasized that microbes are the huge threat and invisible challenges for health care professionals in which hygiene ,human brilliance,strategic practices plays a definitive role to win over the microbes.

Dr.Uma Sekar, Asso .Dean & Professor Sri Ramachandra Hospital, Chennai elucidated her insight on the “Epidemiology of community infectious diseases” and explained in detail on magnitude, disease transmission, standard precautions,Contact stratification ,tracking and surveillance. Mrs.Sugandhi D’Souza Nursing Superintendent, St.John’s Medical College Hospital, Bengaluru, Karnataka disseminated her experience on “Healthcare associated infection: the impact and its significance” detailed on the types of infections and diligent actions which should be followed by health care professionals to reduce transmission.

Dr.Subha.S, Consultant Microbiologist, Rela Institute and Medical Center, Chennai, focused on “Technological Advancements in prevention of healthcare associated infection”. She described the major role of evolving infection prevention technologies such as telemedicine, hand hygiene monitoring technology, chlorhedixine bath, touchless technologies to improve cleanliness. Dr.Sarumathi Senior Resident, Hospital Infection Control, Dept of Microbiology JIPMER, Puducherry deliberated her knowledge on “Care bundle approach, for device associated infections”. She stressed on specific measures to be complied by health team for each device to prevent infections. Dr.Ashmi.C HOD, Department of Microbiology Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals, Coimbatore highlighted on “Protection of healthcare workers from infection”. She enlisted the hazards faced by health workers, ensure protection through immunization and education. Prof.Ilavarasi.J., Associate Nursing Superintendent, Additional Secretary, HICC, CMC Vellore presented on “Quality care and patient safety” . She elucidated the WHOs Core components of Infection Prevention and Control Programme , Quality care standards that stand as pillar to promote positive patient recovery.

Dr.Lavanya.S, Associate professor, Secretary HICC, PSGIMS&R, PSG Hospitals, and Coimbatore described on “Role of Infection control committee and Quality Audit” emphasizing the importance of establishing and maintaining infection prevention and control protocol, monitoring, surveillance, reporting, research and education.

At the end of the conference, Panel discussion was organized on the topic “Challenges and Opportunities in Infection Prevention and Control”. Prof.Ilavarasi.J Assoc. Nursing Supdt, Addl Secretary, HICC, CMC Vellore was the Moderator and the Panelist are Ms.Mariaglory.S,RN,RM., ICN,KMCH, Coimbatore disseminated on challenges and innovations in infection control program, Mrs.Sheela,RN,RM., ICN, Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals, Coimbatore,highlighted on training and monitoring, Mrs.Beaulah.C,RN,RM., ICN, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore communicated on biomedical waste management rules, Mrs.Saranya,RN,RM., SICN, GKNM Hospital Coimbatore discussed about the challenges in outbreak surveillance.

Around 270 delegates (Nursing Students (UG & PG), Allied Health Students, Nurses, Nurse Educators and Research Scholars) attended and benefited. This conference has enabled the delegates to gain wider insight on Infection Prevention and Control.

“Let’s join hands together to break the chain of infection.”